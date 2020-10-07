FIFA 21: Real Madrid players react to their ratings

Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro and Courtois happily debate their scores in the newest installment of EA Sports’ soccer simulator.

FIFA 21 is about to hit stores and with it, a new season of the popular FIFA Ultimate Team game mode, in which users can build their own teams from player cards, which appear week after week through the already traditional TOTW and improved averages of players according to their performances in different league competitions. For this reason, EA Sports wanted to bring together four Real Madrid footballers to react to their evaluations in FUT through a fun video in which Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro and Thibaut Courtois debate heatedly which of their cards is the best.

Real Madrid players react to their FIFA 21 socks

Thus, and through a video hosted by youtuber DjMaRiiO, EA Sports has brought together Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro and Thibaut Courtois so that they can comment, between piques and laughter, their average ratings in FIFA Ultimate Team of FIFA 21 and discuss about who do they think is better in each of the sections selected by DjMaRiiO himself.

And the jokes and darts between Madrid’s teammates have not been long in coming, largely starring Casemiro and Marco Asensio, whose averages are 88 and 82, respectively. The Spanish player has not been slow to show his disagreement, to which the midfielder has responded with a “the game is fair”, causing laughter between both.

For his part, Carvajal has not been slow to question his assessment in the “speed” category, one of his greatest virtues, ensuring that “I run more than 80, eh?”, Although he has been satisfied with his average “Rhythm”, the highest among the protagonists of the video.

Recently we were able to review the averages of two of the strongest teams in LaLiga with Barça and Real Madrid as protagonists, analyzing their two starting line-ups and comparing the different demarcations according to FIFA 21 ratings. Which team is better in FIFA 21?



