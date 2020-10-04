FIFA 21: Rayo appears with a non-existent shirt

The absence of the current Umbro kit from Rayo Vallecano is replaced by an unpublished shirt by Kelme, the previous brand.

Electronic Arts is omnipotent each season when it comes to offering the vast majority of official licenses for soccer leagues, clubs and players around the world, but every now and then something catches our eye. To the already known absence of Juventus from Turin is added that of AS Roma this season in FIFA 21, but we have to return to our country to discover a new disagreement with reality, specifically League 123, and it is in the Rayo Vallecano jersey.

The team from the Madrid neighborhood presents in the video game two shirts, first and second kits, completely unpublished, and still designed by Kelme. Specifically, the first sample, in addition to the traditional diagonal stripe, each completely red sleeves, something that has nothing to do with what they wear this 2020-21 season. This one, created by Umbro, simply has a very discreet design on the sleeves based on the British brand’s logo, and it is obvious that they have little or nothing to do with it.

The journalist for the newspaper As Alberto Sierra has put both face to face so that the differences are even more palpable. He also speculates that this Kelme kit would be the one planned for this season if the Vallecano team had maintained the sponsorship of the brand founded in Elche.



