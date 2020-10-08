FIFA 21: PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X

A video brings the current-generation versions face to face on the four Sony and Microsoft consoles. Technical differences and visual details.

FIFA 21 hits stores this October 9 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Available for players with reservation, EA’s football saga par excellence bursts in with a title that says goodbye to the current generation with technical details that vary depending on the model we have of our console. In the following video from ElAnalistadeBits we can see their performance face to face in all editions.

As we can see, as in FIFA 20 and previous installments, FIFA 21 reaches 4K resolution on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, although with better antialiasing in Microsoft’s improved solution. Of all the premium machines, it is Xbox where superior performance is achieved.

If we look at PS4 and Xbox One, the resolution is 1080p with 60 FPS in practically all the circumstances of the gameplay, although with slight drops to 30 FPS at specific moments. For the rest, some changes in lighting and details of the textures.

From MeriStation we have already analyzed FIFA 21 in depth. We review all the good and what we did not like about the latest installment designed for the current generation, of which we show problems that we hope to see corrected in the next generation cycle.

FIFA 21 will also come to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S at the end of 2020

We take the opportunity to explain in the following articles the peculiarities of the version of Nintendo Switch, Legacy Edition; and the PC, which will be based on the current generation of consoles. Those planning to buy FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to transfer a lot of game data; You can see below all the progress that you can transfer.

Regarding FIFA 21 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, the game will be totally free thanks to Double Version, EA’s commitment to guarantee that all users who buy the title on the current generation of consoles will update at no additional cost to the next gen version if they do it before FIFA 22 comes out next year. We explain it here.



