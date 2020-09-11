FIFA 21: PS4 Pro packs with the game with date

EA Sports and Sony sign an agreement to sell the console in its two models with FIFA 21 included. We already know what the packs will be like and how much they will cost.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a range of packs for PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro with EA Sports FIFA 21. The long-awaited new installment of EA’s football title will arrive this October in stores both separately and with these bundles, whose contents and prices have also been revealed.

According to the statement, all packs will include an EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (FUT 21) coupon with which we can obtain improvements such as a rare gold player pack and three icon player cards with an exact duration of five games. Also included is a free 14-day trial for PlayStation Plus. Here’s a look at the two officially confirmed PS4 packs featuring FIFA 21.

500GB PS4 + FIFA 21: Includes a 500GB PlayStation 4, a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller, a physical copy of FIFA 21, a coupon for FUT 21, and a coupon for the 14-day free trial of PS Plus.

500GB PS4 + FIFA 21 + 2 Controllers: Includes a 500GB PlayStation 4, two DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers, a physical copy of FIFA 21, a coupon for FUT 21 and a coupon for the 14-day free trial of PS Plus .

1TB PS4 Pro + FIFA 21: Includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro, a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller, a physical copy of FIFA 21, a coupon for FUT 21, and a coupon for the 14-day free trial of PS Plus.

1TB PS4 Pro + FIFA 21: Includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro, two DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers, a physical copy of FIFA 21, a coupon for FUT 21 and a coupon for the free 14-day trial of PS Plus.

Finally, it should be noted that a series of DualShock 4 controller packs will also be marketed with the game; Spain included. The included copy of the game in these cases will be digital.



