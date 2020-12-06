FIFA 21 proves ‘the foundation is strong’

Every year is the same thing. EA does a great job of marketing and makes virtual ballers absolutely curious about a brand new edition of their football simulator. FIFA 21 has been with us for just over a month and proves two maxims of the wisdom of the football world: “there is no more fool in football” and “do not move in a team that is winning”.

When we talk about the new football simulator, both phrases are true. There is no more fool in this world of virtual football, players know that the changes from one edition to another of the franchise no longer have great leaps. In some cases, such as the Nintendo Switch version of the game, the “new FIFA” just updated the uniforms and teams, charging the same full price for the reheated one. However, it is quite understandable that the developer just wants to perfect a business model that is so profitable. Yes, we are talking about you, Ultimate Team. Now that we’ve got those two things out of the way, let’s go to FIFA 21.

For starters and at the risk of looking a little indifferent, the graphics are “ok”. Sometimes, the sweat on the faces of virtual athletes caused the opposite effect to the desired realism – leaving the boy Ney or Mbappé looking like wax dolls. We play FIFA 21 on a normal PlayStation 4 and, by the way, the look does not hinder the experience at all.

It remains to be seen how this look will benefit from the processing power of the new generation, but that is a topic for the second half of this analysis. For now, what matters is ball in the foot.

Play a lot

As for gameplay, FIFA 21 promises to reward players for their creativity both in attacking and defending. To deliver this type of performance realistically, the new edition of the game takes into account more information about the players when performing any action on the field.

For example: to measure the effectiveness of a FIFA 20 threaded ball, it would take into account the athlete’s short pass and throw. In the most recent version of the game, the same move takes into account a short pass / throw, vision and composure. In practice, this means that hasty passes – and interceptions – are more common in FIFA 21.

The best attack

There’s more: the game has developed a new way to control the ball, called “agile driving”. Basically, the idea is to take advantage of the ability to dribble to create spaces. Just press R1 or RB to “swing” in front of the defender.

Closing the attack duo, the game also features what it calls “creative races”. Basically, you can indicate where the players who are without the ball should move to, making the tables more efficient with the help of the L1 or LB button. The two novelties may seem complicated, but they are quite intuitive – with few games you will be risking a few scribbles in the opponent’s defense.



