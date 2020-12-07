FIFA 21: players’ hair is worthy of a shampoo commercial

In the past few weeks, FIFA 21 has been gaining several news about the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X versions, with EA presenting the main news that will be present in the latest generation visuals. Thus, users did not fail to notice the ultra-realism in the design of hair, which transformed the players into true models of shampoos.

The video capture was published by Robert Ramsey, deputy editor of the website Push Square, and shows the physics of the hair of Alisson, the Brazilian goalkeeper for Liverpool. Through the images, it is possible to observe each movement of the hairstyle, which moves without stopping with the athlete’s steps.

Despite being a detail that is often irrelevant to part of game enthusiasts, the feat is the result of a state-of-the-art rendering technology implemented by Eletronic Arts, in order to portray as much realism as possible in the main physical aspects of each player, especially of the great stars of world football.

FIFA 21 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.



