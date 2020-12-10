FIFA 21 pays tribute to Chaves with character shirt

FIFA 21 pays a beautiful tribute to Chaves’ 50 years. The game will give the shirt inspired by the character’s outfit in his Ultimate Team mode. To unlock it, just accomplish the challenge objectives, which will also give other items inspired by the series.

It is not the first time that the EA franchise honors one of the characters of Roberto Gómez Bolaños. In FIFA 20, there was a challenge where players could get the shirt inspired by the clumsy hero Chapolin Colorado (El Chapulín Colorado).

In the Ultimate Team challenge, players will be able to conquer, in addition to the Chaves shirt, other items. Are they:

50 years shield of the series Chaves;

Decoration for the stadium of the series Chaves;

3D thematic mosaic of the series;

Player uniform of the character Chaves and Kiko for the goalkeeper.

Chaves was shown for the first time in 1971, remaining on the air as a skit for the Chespirito program until the mid-90s. In Brazil, Chaves debuted on TV in 1984, being broadcast uninterruptedly by SBT until July this year, when the program display has ended in all countries. The series became an icon of Brazilian television and became a symbol of national “pop culture”.



