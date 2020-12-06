FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series: Receive rewards for FUT

PS5 and Xbox Series X | S offer rewards to EA Play subscribers who play port of FIFA 21. Get outfits and the loan of Mbappé.

The version of FIFA 21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S is now available. The EA Sports simulator debuts in the new generation with a port dedicated to squeezing the improvements that it brings. To celebrate its launch, the company is offering an Ultimate Team Item Pack at no additional cost, as long as you’re a member of EA Play.

When you log in to the two modes, you will see a screen in which you are granted a loan for three games of Kylian Mbappé, the star on the cover, as well as other outfits to customize your team in VOLTA mode. The promotion will be available until December 31st.

EA Play is Electronic Arts’ subscription service. For a fee of 3.99 euros per month (or 24.99 euros per year) you can get different advantages related to their products. The collection of games stands out, in which you will have access at no additional cost to several of the great titles of Electronic Arts, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Battlefront II and Need for Speed: Heat, among others. The number of games varies by platform. In the case of Xbox, the subscription is one of the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

FIFA 21 Group Stage Team Now Available

For a limited time, you will find the best players from the group stage in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. The selection of 18 will remain available during the opening of envelopes and in the transfer market.

Below you will find the complete roster together with its evaluation.

SD: Leo Messi, 95, F.C Barcelona

MC: De Bruyne, 92, Manchester City

MC: Kimmich, 90, Bayern Munich

CAM: Bruno Fernandes, 90, Manchester United

EI: Sterling, 89, Manchester City

PT: Navas, 88, Paris Saint-Germain

CAM: Gómez, 88, Atalanta

RHP: Alexander-Arnold, 88, Liverpool

ST: Haaland, 88, Borussia Dortmund

ST: Rashford, 87, Manchester United

CT: Acerbi, 85, Lazio

CT: Diego Carlos, 85, Sevilla F.C

ST: Morata, 84, Piemonte Calcio

SD: Diogo Jota, 83, Liverpool

CT: Elvedi, 82, Borussia Mönchengladbach

LI: Lucas Hernández, 85 (Europa League)

RW: Pépé, 84, Arsenal (Europa League)

ST: Yazici, 84, Lille (Europa League)



