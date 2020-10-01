FIFA 21: Now Available on EA Play

The Electronic Arts service in its Pro mode allows you to play the full game if you have an active subscription.

The new installment of EA Sports’ soccer simulator won’t go on sale until October 9, but EA Play Pro subscribers will be able to access the full game early. In fact, FIFA 21 is already available on the service, so all those who are members can start testing the improvements of this year’s edition, for now only on PC. In fact, those who want to play the full game from this very October 1 will have to subscribe through Origin. Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One only allow access to the basic subscription (EA Play).

How to download the game early

First of all, you will need to be subscribed to the EA Play service. If you are not, visit this website and click on “Join”.

Next, you must select the platform. As we have already said, at the moment only Origin PC offers the possibility of accessing the most premium subscription.

Next, the two available plans will be displayed on the screen: EA Play (3.99 euros per month or 24.99 euros per year) or EA Play Pro (14.99 euros per month or 99.99 euros per year). You must choose the latter, which includes unlimited access to the most recent titles from their publication date, in its Deluxe Edition. On the other hand, it is also possible to get Pro level rewards, such as season passes or exclusive content.

Once subscribed, you will need to download the Origin client from this link.



