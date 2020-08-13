FIFA 21: news and improvements in career mode

EA Sports publishes the first details about the career mode of FIFA 21. Players will have more tools to achieve the triumph of their club.

FIFA 21 closes its week of news with the revelation of the first details of the career mode. Used by many, the main game mode to play against the AI ​​is renewed with an assortment of new tools with which to manage your entire club.

Manage your club

This year the main novelty resides in the new simulation panel. Until now, simulating a match was practically a procedure. Now we will have the opportunity to jump onto the pitch in a matter of seconds. If we see that the game is wrong or you want to intercede yourself in some critical moments (such as a penalty in favor), you can control it as one more game, even return to the panel later.

On the other hand, the development of the players has been deepened to specialize them as we want. Now we can focus your progress according to the style and the desired position. In the case of a center forward, we can make him a great penetrator or move back his position so that the attributes improve towards the possibility of turning him into a kind of midfielder. These improvements come hand in hand with new types of workouts. Forget for a moment the five cycles we had: now you can do group sessions so that the improvement is choral.

In this way, a new factor will intervene that will coexist with energy. Fitness is everything in soccer, and a player can be less or more brilliant depending on how they feel. We can manage that value at all times through training and the pace of competition.

In addition, the study promises improvements in the negotiation system and artificial intelligence, one of the aspects most demanded by the community. As the trailer at the top of these lines reveals, we can expect more realistic matches.

FIFA 21 will arrive on October 9 to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X will do so on an unannounced date.



