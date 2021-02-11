FIFA 21, Moussa Dembélé Player Moments SBC

Learn how to complete the Moussa Dembélé Player Moments Squad Challenge on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. This is the letter of the Atlético de Madrid player.

FIFA 21 is about to receive Team 2 of Future Stars, its current promotion in Ultimate Team. The young talents of the soccer planet come together through a special selection of cards. However, this week we have received another Player Moments letter, which highlights one of the newcomers to our league: Moussa Dembélé.

Moussa Dembélé Player Moments in FIFA 21: statistics

The recent signing of Atlético de Madrid has a really interesting bonus in speed. With a 90 pace and 88 shooting, as a center forward he can easily break defensive lines. He has a hard time starting (87 acceleration), but he is doing well even above, thanks to the 91 jump. Of course, do not ask him for a long pass: he will give you a potato (58).

Here are his statistics:

Rhythm: 90

Shot: 88

Pass: 75

Dribble: 86

Defense: 35

Physical: 89

We must also highlight his four stars in skill and weak foot, although he is right-handed. He has the ability to shoot with the outside of the foot. Although his stellar performance was made with his previous club, the Player Moments card already wears the colors of the rojiblanco team. He is part of the LaLiga team.

How to complete the Moussa Dembélé Player Moments challenge

You can get French by completing the following challenge. You have until next February 17 to do it:

Requirements

At least one player from LaLiga Santander

Minimum team star value: 86

Minimum Team Chemistry: 65

Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution (price: 197,000 coins)

PT: Oblak

CFD: De Vrij

CB: Fernando (Sevilla F.C)

CFD: Vertonghen

DCM: Paulinho

DCM: Renato Augusto

MD: Hakimi

IM: Rafa

CAM: Oscar

DC: Alisson

DC: Firmino