FIFA 21 makes its big break in Spain

AEVI reveals the best-selling games in Spain during the month of October, marked by the arrival of the new FIFA and the power of Animal Crossing.

AEVI, the Spanish Video Game Association, has revealed in a new report which were the best-selling video games in Spain last October, a month marked by the premiere of the new installment of the best-selling saga in our country each year: FIFA 21.

The title of EA Sports has topped the list of the 10 best-selling games starting with its version of PS4, which remains the preferred option of users in our country as the already veteran Sony domestic platform is the console with the largest base of installed users. FIFA 21 on Xbox One comes in second, just ahead of one of the video game industry’s biggest hits this year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is itself the first of many Nintendo Switch titles at the Top- October 10th.

Six Nintendo Switch games in the Top-10 in Spain in October

Because beyond Tom Nook’s Desert Islands Settlement Plan, others such as Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Ring Fit Adventure, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition and FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch itself have captured a ranking that highlights which is the most popular console in our country. The hybrid console is shipping more units than the competition and, according to some businesses consulted by this medium, it sells more than PS4 and Xbox One combined each week.

Here is the ranking, which includes both physical and digital units – without indicating specific figures – of the video games officially sold in Spain during the period from October 1 to 30. The data is provided by the Games Sales Data (GSD) panel.

FIFA 21 (PS4)

FIFA 21 (Xbox One)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo Switch)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch)

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo Switch)

FIFA 21 (Nintendo Switch)

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4)



