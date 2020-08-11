FIFA 21 loses another license to PES

PES scores another FIFA goal with Roma, exclusive to Konami’s soccer game. EA Sports will return it with Milan and Inter.

Seria A is being the main protagonist of the transfer market of FIFA 21 and eFootball PES 2021. If last year Konami was ahead on the scoreboard by taking the Juventus Turin license exclusively (in the EA Sports game the team Cristiano has been renamed Piemonte Calcio), this PES course has repeated strategy and has bet on the rights of Roma. Although the effects do not seem to be so dire. At least at the name level. The Italian team will go from being called AS Roma to Roma FC, and in FIFA 21 they will have a personalized badge and kit. He will also play on a generic field, the Stadion Olympik.

EA Sports has confirmed this on its website, in which they thank Roma for their years as an official partner of the video game. In it they also confirm that despite everything “the authentic AS Roma players will continue to be present in FIFA 21 and Ultimate Team”. It is not the only PES exclusive for next season, in which it continues to have stadiums such as Camp Nou, tournaments such as the Eurocup (now available) and teams such as Juve.

FIFA hits back with Milan and Inter

In EA Sports they were not going to stand still and have counterattacked with the signing of AC Milan and Inter Milan, teams that will only be in FIFA 21. The agreement is not limited to the name of the team, its shield, jersey and field, but which also includes the facial scan of all the members of the first squad of both sets, among which we find names like Ibrahimovic, Lautaro or Lukaku. In addition, the game will also revamp the look of San Siro, to which it will pay special attention with new visual and sound elements.

The new football season looks strange even in video games. EA Sports has had to pronounce on “the new normal”, completely omitted from FIFA 21, in which there will be no VAR, or empty stadiums. The developer thinks that the use of video refereeing technology makes no sense in video games and considers that football “loses purity” if you remove the fans from the stadiums, so they will keep the people. For its part, Konami has confirmed that they will not even release a new game, but will release an update for eFootball PES 2020 that will include the new templates and kits in the game at the price of 29.99 euros. They want to focus all their efforts on PES 2022, which they are doing from scratch for the new generation, thus harnessing the potential of PS5 and Xbox Series X.



