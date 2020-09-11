FIFA 21: list of the best players is revealed; Messi on top

We are only a few weeks away from the official launch of FIFA 21, and EA has just awarded us the list of the best players. Without many surprises, Lionel Messi remains the most “strong” in the ranking – the Barcelona striker has 93 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) comes second on the list, with 92 points. In the sequence, the top 5 has Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) and Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain), the three with 91 points.

Brazilians Alisson (Liverpool), Casemiro (Real Madrid) and Ederson (Manchester City) are also on the list of the 100 best players. You can check the complete ranking on the official website.

FIFA 21 has Brazilian narration by Gustavo Villani and will be released on October 9 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S will also be sold.

