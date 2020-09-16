FIFA 21 Legacy mods for Nintendo Switch confirms

The eShop of the hybrid console offers all the final details of this Legacy version, which will maintain the same modes and features of FIFA 20.

The Nintendo Switch eShop has updated the FIFA 21 Legacy Edition file with the final details of the video game, whose release date will not differ from that of the other platforms: October 9. This version, which bears that surname because both the features and game modes will be the same as in FIFA 20, is presented as an update of kits, clubs and squads of all leagues included. We already know its game modes and Ultimate Team options.

What changes from FIFA 20? Price confirmed

For all those FIFA players on Nintendo Switch who plan to purchase FIFA 21 Legacy Edition, it is important to highlight what is new, what changes. On this occasion, the gameplay will offer the same innovations as FIFA 20; that is, there are no changes in development or “significant improvements”.

The presentation, for its part, is adapted to use the new musical themes, videos, logos, images, etc., of this installment, which mainly affects the user interface and menus. Additionally, broadcast overlay packages will be updated across all game modes. All this at a price of 49.99 euros in physical or digital format from October 9. In case of purchasing it digitally, the download weight is 13.85 GB. A microSD card is recommended for downloading.



