FIFA 21 leads US sales for the first time in franchise history

FIFA 21 achieves this important milestone in Electronic Arts history, leading a podium featuring Madden NFL 21 and Watch Dogs Legion.

Every season we are used to seeing the franchise at the top of the sales charts in most of the world, but this is not usually the case in the United States, where they are more of football that is played with the hands. Until this year, in which for the first time in the already long history of the Electronic Arts license, FIFA 21 -with next gen version in December- has managed to lead the list of the best-selling games in the US in its launch month ( October).

It is not a trivial achievement, since it also takes that first place on both consoles, PS4 and Xbox One, as reported by NPD Group analyst Matt Piscatella. Of course, it does not mean that the Americans dispense with one of their national sports, and Madden NFL 21 is in second place,. Behind them we find another new release, Watch Dogs Legion, curiously the first installment of the Ubisoft saga not set in the United States, after enjoying the cities of Chicago and San Francisco in its first two installments. Another important achievement, since it achieves it in just 3 days, having been launched on the market on October 29.

In short, these were the ten best-selling games of last October in the United States:

FIFA 21

Madden NFL 21

Watch Dogs Legion

NHL 21

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Super Mario 3D All Stars

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Star Wars: Squadrons

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time

The best sellers of the year in the US

It remains to be seen if FIFA 21 has enough time to sneak into the top ten best-selling games of the year, a list led by COD: Modern Warfare, and in which, despite not having been received with great enthusiasm, it appears, surprisingly , Marvel’s Avengers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Madden NFL 21

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of tsushima

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Marvel’s Avengers

Super Mario 3D All Stars

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

October in general was a fantastic month for video games in North America, as Piscatella said that video game spending was a 14% increase over the same period in 2019. In fact, according to their forecasts, this will only grow even more thanks to the launch of the new consoles.



