FIFA 21: Kylian Mbappé, new trailer with Erling Haaland

New trailer for FIFA 21 with Kylian Mbappé, João Félix and Erling Haaland as protagonists. It will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, Switch and PC.

After meeting Kylian Mbappe will be the cover star of this new installment of the FIFA saga, the day has come to know the new trailer and news from FIFA 21. The awaited episode of the quintessential Electronic Arts soccer saga is facing a change of image and a change of generation, because this installment will be the first to see the light on PS5 and Xbox Series X. We tell you how to see live online its new trailer.

How to watch the first official FIFA 21 trailer online and live

To follow live the first official trailer of FIFA 21 with all its news is very simple. It will be enough to stop by the FIFA YouTube channel this Thursday, July 23 at 5:00 p.m. (CEST) or stay here at MeriStation. Next, we leave the video where the transmission of that new trailer will take place. Once finished, right here you can see the new video.

FIFA 21 hits stores on October 9

All in all, FIFA 21 will go on sale on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 9; October 6 if we reserve any of the editions. On PS5 and Xbox Series X it will when the consoles hit stores at the end of the year. In addition, those who buy the game in the current generation will receive the version of the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft for free.



