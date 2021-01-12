FIFA 21 is breaking sales records in Spain!

Shock! For two weeks now, the FIFA 21 game has been breaking all sales records in Spain and becoming the best-selling game of the year …

Shock! Since the start of the pandemic, sales of console games have exploded around the world!

During Christmas week, the FIFA 21 game for PS4 is therefore the best-seller with almost 25,000 units sold in Spain! And that’s not the only one as it narrowly beat Animal Crossing: New Horizons which sold over 22,000 units.

But that’s not all ! In England, the last FIFA and Animal Crossing also broke incredible sales records!

Unsurprisingly, given the figures for the past few weeks, FIFA 21 is undoubtedly the best-selling game of 2020! Closely followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Just Dance 2021, we also find the cult games Ring Fit Adventure and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch.

On PS4, gamers are also raving about Grand Theft Auto V, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and of course Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. But despite all the good games, none dethroned the last FIFA!

CONTAINMENT PUSHES PLAYERS TOWARD FIFA 21

Covid demands, exits have been limited for a while! So you have to be as busy as you can at home!

And what could be better for that than playing with friends online on FIFA 21 for example? On Twitter, players share their passions with us: “I finally received my # PS5! So it will be the # Fifa21 Career Mode at the head of #OM and sleepless nights on #AssassinsCreedValhalla! I see you again in 2044 lool #TeamOM »tweets an addict.

“Sometimes I want to have the PS5 with the latest spiderman, the fifa 21 that I have he’s going to update, soon A new Need for Speed ​​but I’m going to sacrifice my future. »Answers a surfer.

