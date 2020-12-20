FIFA 21 in the new generation brings improved visuals

FIFA 21 won last Friday (4) the long-awaited version for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. The game brings many improvements in the graphics, but the gameplay remains practically the same. Remember that this FIFA 21 is not considered the first next gen in the franchise. The version for the new consoles of the current generation is a kind of port with improvements, but without major changes in relation to the game for PS4, PC and Xbox One.

Jaw-dropping look

By far, the great highlight of the new version of FIFA 21 is its look. As soon as the game starts, even if you have already imported your progress from the PS4 or Xbox One version, you will need to play the introductory match again between Liverpool against PSG, which simulates a Champions League final.

This requirement acts as a gateway to the game running on the new generation. Since there is a kind of introduction, where the game puts you in the place of one of the children who accompany the stars in the famous field. This animation brings from the team buses arriving at the stadium, to the moments before the start of the match.

All this animation is designed to present the visual quality of the version for the new generation, focusing on more realistic features of the players, a less general crowd behavior, and more detailed external elements, such as the bench, cameras, and so on. go.

With the ball rolling, the look continues to impress. The lighting system is even more real, especially in relation to the athletes’ shadows on the lawn, and the reflection of the light on their skins and shirts. The level of detail also deserves praise, from the appearance of the athletes, passing through the lawn and going to the finish of the stands. Everything is more real in the new generation FIFA 21.

Two points deserve to be highlighted: the first is in relation to the muscles of the players. Yes, you can see the muscle stretching in a more abrupt motion which makes replays even more real. And the other is how much the animations have gained more emphasis, with the right to a longer celebration if you score an important goal in the final minutes of the match.



