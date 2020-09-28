FIFA 21: How to Play with EA Play Before Release Date?

All those who reserve the title before departure will be able to play FIFA 21 several days in advance. We tell you how on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Electronic Arts lets you play FIFA 21 before its official release date on October 9. Players on PS4, Xbox One and PC want to start their particular football season as soon as possible; so for another year EA Sports will allow early access to the game to all members of the EA Play subscription service (which will arrive this year on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost). Let’s know all the details and how to play FIFA 21 from this October 1.

Play FIFA 21 for PS4, Xbox One or PC from October 1

One of the advantages of EA Play – a subscription that gives access to more than 70 games in exchange for 3.99 euros per month – is that it offers up to 10 hours of early access in the latest releases of the company; including FIFA 21. And yes, this is the full version of the game, not a demo (there will be no demo this year). To be able to start playing FIFA 21 on a console or computer, all you have to do is subscribe to EA Play, which provides the following benefits from October 1 to 9. In addition, if we do not buy the game we will also have 10 hours of play from October 9.

Early Access to FIFA 21 October 1-9, 2020

10 hour early access trial

Early Access Objectives in FUT 21

If you don’t buy the game, from October 9, 2020

10 hour trial

FUT 21 Start of Season Experience Boosters

FUT kits throughout the FUT 21 season

FUT Stadium Customizations Throughout the FUT 21 Season



