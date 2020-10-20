FIFA 21: how to do all the celebrations on PS4, PC

We explain step by step how to do all the celebrations (new, classic and secret) of FIFA 21 on PS4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
FIFA 21 is already with us. After a far-from-ideal start to the season, the EA Sports simulator prepares its tools to reach the next generation of consoles. While it happens, we can find in the market the version for the current platforms. You can know everything about its editions here.
As part of our detailed guide, today we will focus on how to make all the celebrations available in FIFA 21. From the Halaand squat to taking a selfie, the following list is at your disposal for you to complete as you prefer.
The methodology will be as follows: celebration and button for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. In that order. Press those buttons depending on the console you are on.
FIFA 21: new celebrations
Celebration A: X / A / B
Holding Binoculars: X / A / B
Crying baby: run towards a camera
Peace: hold R1 / RB / R + double press to Square / X / Y
Selfie: run towards a billboard
Disbelief: Hold R2 / RT / ZR and move the right stick down
Knee movement: hold L1 / LB / L and move the right stick up, left, down and right
Royal tide: mulsa O / B / A
Finger movement celebration: press X / A / B
Dance and twirl: hold R2 / RT / ZR and double-right with the right stick
Surf: hold R2 / RT / ZR and double down with the right stick
Relax: hold R2 / RT / ZR at the same time as the right stick to the left
Camera switch: run towards a camera
FIFA 21: all the celebrations running
Thumb sucking: hold Square / X / Y
Arms out: press Square / X / Y and then hold Square / X / Y
Wrist movement: press triangle / Y / X and then hold triangle / Y / X
Plane: hold R3 / RS / RS
Aim at the sky: hold the right stick up
Phone: keep the right stick down
Can you hear me ?: keep the right stick to the left
Hands off: flick the right stick to the right and then hold it to the left
Come on: flick the right stick to the left and then hold it to the right
Blow kisses: tap the right stick down and then hold it up
Double arm movement: flick the right stick up and then hold it down
Flying bird: flick the right stick to the right and then hold it to the right
Hand on the head: tap the right stick to the left and then hold it to the left
Heart symbol: tap the right stick down and then hold it down
Arms pointing up: tap the right stick up and then hold it up
Mill: turn the right stick clockwise.