FIFA 21: how to do all the celebrations on PS4, PC

We explain step by step how to do all the celebrations (new, classic and secret) of FIFA 21 on PS4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

FIFA 21 is already with us. After a far-from-ideal start to the season, the EA Sports simulator prepares its tools to reach the next generation of consoles. While it happens, we can find in the market the version for the current platforms. You can know everything about its editions here.

As part of our detailed guide, today we will focus on how to make all the celebrations available in FIFA 21. From the Halaand squat to taking a selfie, the following list is at your disposal for you to complete as you prefer.

The methodology will be as follows: celebration and button for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. In that order. Press those buttons depending on the console you are on.

FIFA 21: new celebrations

Celebration A: X / A / B

Holding Binoculars: X / A / B

Crying baby: run towards a camera

Peace: hold R1 / RB / R + double press to Square / X / Y

Selfie: run towards a billboard

Disbelief: Hold R2 / RT / ZR and move the right stick down

Knee movement: hold L1 / LB / L and move the right stick up, left, down and right

Royal tide: mulsa O / B / A

Finger movement celebration: press X / A / B

Dance and twirl: hold R2 / RT / ZR and double-right with the right stick

Surf: hold R2 / RT / ZR and double down with the right stick

Relax: hold R2 / RT / ZR at the same time as the right stick to the left

Camera switch: run towards a camera

FIFA 21: all the celebrations running

Thumb sucking: hold Square / X / Y

Arms out: press Square / X / Y and then hold Square / X / Y

Wrist movement: press triangle / Y / X and then hold triangle / Y / X

Plane: hold R3 / RS / RS

Aim at the sky: hold the right stick up

Phone: keep the right stick down

Can you hear me ?: keep the right stick to the left

Hands off: flick the right stick to the right and then hold it to the left

Come on: flick the right stick to the left and then hold it to the right

Blow kisses: tap the right stick down and then hold it up

Double arm movement: flick the right stick up and then hold it down

Flying bird: flick the right stick to the right and then hold it to the right

Hand on the head: tap the right stick to the left and then hold it to the left

Heart symbol: tap the right stick down and then hold it down

Arms pointing up: tap the right stick up and then hold it up

Mill: turn the right stick clockwise.



