FIFA 21: how to complete the academy objectives

We tell you all the requirements and how to complete the objectives of Marc Cucurella Future Stars in FIFA 21 on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. So are his letters.

FIFA 21 continues to celebrate its current promotion, Future Stars. Team 2 is now available during the envelope opening and transfer market. Among the extended contents is the academy of future stars, whose protagonist is Marc Cucurella. You can get 4 cards from the Spanish midfielder simply by fulfilling the special objectives.

FIFA 21 | Marc Cucurella Future Stars: cards and stats

To do so, you have until March 14 at 19:00 CET, that is, almost a month. The four cards review the main positions in which the Catalan has played. Although he started as a left back, he gradually converted to more offensive tasks in the center of the starting XI.

We leave you the statistics below:

Marc Cucurella Future Stars – Left Back (82)

Rhythm: 82

Shot: 70

Passing: 79

Dribble: 80

Defense: 76

Physical: 77

Marc Cucurella Future Stars – Central Midfield (84)

Rhythm: 83

Shot: 74

Passing: 84

Dribble: 83

Defense: 77

Physical: 80

Marc Cucurella Future Stars – Left Midfield (86)

Rhythm: 86

Shot: 81

Passing: 86

Dribble: 86

Defense: 78

Physical: 81