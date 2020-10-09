FIFA 21 guide: best players, teams, tutorials, FUT

The season has started. Learn about our best tips and tricks to succeed in FIFA 21. Available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The day has arrived. FIFA 21 is put on sale with the same force that characterizes it year after year. EA Sports offers a new version of the most complete soccer simulator. In this house we have already analyzed it. If you prefer, you can see our opinion on video through this link. Know all the editions, their differences and where to buy it.

This edition is more special because of the circumstances in which it arrives. It will be the first installment to debut on the new generation of consoles. You can bring your FUT and Volta progress to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The company has already clarified the reasons why only these two modes can be transported, so you will have the assurance that all your advances in Ultimate Team will be with you when you make the jump.

FIFA 21 Guide – Tips, Tricks and More

You should know that our FIFA 21 guide will follow a similar structure to last season. On the right side of the screen you can see all the themes that we will touch, along with their pieces. To enter, simply click on the title you want. Easy and simple. We will touch on all the main themes of the game, both the Career mode and Pro Clubs, going through the fireproof FUT.

Not only will we offer tips and basics for those modes, such as the Squad Battles rotation date. We will also do detailed analysis on the best players in the database, as well as the techniques and outstanding watermarks that you can perform.

Then we leave you with other articles of special interest. Those that you may need to have on hand and that we consider outstanding, to say the least.



