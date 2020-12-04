FIFA 21 | Graphic comparison PS5 vs PS4 Pro

The EA simulator is updated for the new generation of consoles and it does so with a patch that improves graphics, FPS and details on PS5.

Electronic Arts publishes this Friday, December 4, the next gen version of its soccer simulator par excellence, FIFA 21. Players of both Xbox Series X | S and PS5 can now start rolling the ball in which it is presented as the Most realistic game based on the beautiful sport of today. To clearly understand these improvements there is nothing better than a graphical comparison; This video from The Bit Analyst, who does not miss his appointment, allows us to appreciate the notable technical improvements of FIFA 21 on PS5 compared to PS4 Pro.

A simple image with the drawn distance and graphic details of the stadium are more than enough to realize that the experience of FIFA 21 on PS5 is of another level. The minute 2:40 of the video presents a capture in 1080p resolution for PS4, 4K resolution on PS4 Pro and 4K resolution on PS5, but the color, lighting and detail of the modeling of the characters is obvious.

The textures of the soccer players’ faces are also very remarkable: hair, eyes, intensity of the color of the facial features, effects of the shirt, antialiasing in the curves of the same, general animations …

FIFA 21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X: Now available for free if you buy it on PS4 or Xbox One

At MeriStation we have been able to see an official presentation of the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of FIFA 21. Judging from the technical point of view, it seemed like a new generation experience, an experience of another level. It remains to be seen whether or not there are playable improvements, since from what we could see at the controls it is presented as a somewhat continuous experience.

FIFA 21 hits stores around the world in physical and digital format this December 4 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S; It does it for free for those who already have it on PS4 or Xbox One through the Double Version seal. The only requirement is to buy it before FIFA 22 comes out in 2021. All in detail here. What until now we knew as FIFA 21 Standard Edition is now FIFA 21 Beckham Edition, which has the English star as its great star.



