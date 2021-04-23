FIFA 21 FUT: unveiled the Season’s Team

FIFA 21 FUT: EA Sports has unveiled the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season Team with football players such as Fede Valverde, David Alaba and Alphonse Areola, among others.
FIFA 21 is with the Community Season Team (TOTS). EA Sports shared through its official channels the squad chosen by the users, where we can find futbolistas of the level of Fede Valverde, the Uruguayan mediocre center of Real Madrid and David Alaba, the pertaining defender – the end of season— al Bayern of Munich. The selection has 15 players.
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Season’s Team
The squad is made up of 15 soccer players whose average valuation ranges from 87 to 92. Fede Valverde is the only militant player in LaLiga Santander, despite the competition that the most famous players in the Bundesliga of Germany have with the players. One of the surprises on the list is the inclusion of Piotr Zielinsky, the Polish mid-center who for the past few weeks has been shining in Naples. The continuation, the complete TOTS of FIFA 21 FUT.
GK: Alphonse Areola, 89, Fulham
LB: Nicolás Tagliafico, 90, Ajax
ST: Odsonne Edouard, 88, Celtic
CAM: Piotr Zielinsky. 89, Naples
ST: Moise Kean, 87, PSG
CB: Connor Goldson, 87, Rangers
ST: Josip Iličić, 91, Atalanta
RB: Nordi Mukiele, 90, RB Leipzig
CAM: Tanguy Ndombele, 90, Tottenham Hotspur
RW: Leon Bailey, 90, Bayer 04
CAM: Christopher Nkunku, 89, RB Leipzig
CM: Federico Valverde, 92, Real Madrid
CB: David Alaba, 92, Bayern Munich
LW: Harvey Barnes, 92, Leicester City
RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 92, Manchester United
In addition, we remind you that the past April 21 also unveiled the Equipo de la Semana (TOTW), where we can find proper names such as Ciro Inmobile (Lazio), Javier Henández ‘Chicharito’ (Los Ángeles Galaxy), Christian Eriksen ( Inter de Milán) and Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), among others. FIFA 21 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Seires X | S and Nintendo Switch.