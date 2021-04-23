FIFA 21 FUT: unveiled the Season’s Team

FIFA 21 FUT: EA Sports has unveiled the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season Team with football players such as Fede Valverde, David Alaba and Alphonse Areola, among others.

FIFA 21 is with the Community Season Team (TOTS). EA Sports shared through its official channels the squad chosen by the users, where we can find futbolistas of the level of Fede Valverde, the Uruguayan mediocre center of Real Madrid and David Alaba, the pertaining defender – the end of season— al Bayern of Munich. The selection has 15 players.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Season’s Team

The squad is made up of 15 soccer players whose average valuation ranges from 87 to 92. Fede Valverde is the only militant player in LaLiga Santander, despite the competition that the most famous players in the Bundesliga of Germany have with the players. One of the surprises on the list is the inclusion of Piotr Zielinsky, the Polish mid-center who for the past few weeks has been shining in Naples. The continuation, the complete TOTS of FIFA 21 FUT.

GK: Alphonse Areola, 89, Fulham

LB: Nicolás Tagliafico, 90, Ajax

ST: Odsonne Edouard, 88, Celtic

CAM: Piotr Zielinsky. 89, Naples

ST: Moise Kean, 87, PSG

CB: Connor Goldson, 87, Rangers

ST: Josip Iličić, 91, Atalanta

RB: Nordi Mukiele, 90, RB Leipzig

CAM: Tanguy Ndombele, 90, Tottenham Hotspur

RW: Leon Bailey, 90, Bayer 04

CAM: Christopher Nkunku, 89, RB Leipzig

CM: Federico Valverde, 92, Real Madrid

CB: David Alaba, 92, Bayern Munich

LW: Harvey Barnes, 92, Leicester City

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 92, Manchester United

In addition, we remind you that the past April 21 also unveiled the Equipo de la Semana (TOTW), where we can find proper names such as Ciro Inmobile (Lazio), Javier Henández ‘Chicharito’ (Los Ángeles Galaxy), Christian Eriksen ( Inter de Milán) and Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), among others. FIFA 21 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Seires X | S and Nintendo Switch.