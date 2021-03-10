FIFA 21 FUT | Key UEFA Champions League matches

FIFA 21 FUT offers new squad building challenges related to key UEFA Champions League matches. Available now.

FIFA 21 celebrates the excitement of the UEFA Champions League with the introduction of several themed Squad Challenges. The two objectives are focused on the duels that include Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona in their fight to go to the next round in the competition.

The global goal will be available until March 17 at 19:00 CET. In the case of Sevilla we know the outcome in favor of Borussia Dortmund; However, Koeman’s men still have a chance to overcome the match against PSG, which will be played on March 10. In any case, the related challenges are not too difficult. They are intended to amass high single gold profile players.

FIFA 21 Key Matches UEFA SBC Challenges

Next we leave you the solution together with the requirements.

UEFA Key Matches: how to complete the challenges

After completing both, you will receive a Premium Gold Players Pack.

Dortmund vs Sevilla FC

Requirements (reward: about Jumbo Premium gold)

Minimum one player from Borussia de Dortmund or Sevilla FC.

5 nationalities maximum in the staff.

Minimum 4 players from the same club.

Minimum 1 common or unique UEFA Champions League player.

Minimum team star value: 79

Minimum Team Chemistry: 80

Solution

PT: Kolar

CFD: Masopust

DFC: Deli

RS: Suso (UCL)

LI: Boril

DCM: Rice

DCM: Soucek

CAM: Maddison

CAM: Milner

CAM: Lanzini

DC: Ings

PSG vs FC Barcelona

Requirements (reward: small pack of unique gold players)

At least one PSG or FC Barcelona player.

Minimum 6 players from the same league.

Maximum 5 clubs in the squad

Minimum 1 common or unique UEFA Champions League player.

Minimum team star value: 80

Minimum Team Chemistry: 85

Solution

PT: Mignolet (UCL)

CB: Feddal

CB: Clinton Mata

RHP: André Almeida

LI: Vlachodimos

MC: Danilo Pereira

MC: Joao Mario

MC: Weigl

ED: Rubén Lameiras

EI: Everton

DC: Paulinho