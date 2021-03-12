FIFA 21 FUT: Ballack, new SBC of Icon Moments

Michael Ballack is the new squad challenge as part of Icon Moments. He knows how to unlock his card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
FIFA 21 welcomes the new challenges of Icon. Rui Costa, Peter Schmeichel and Rui Costa are the three legends who have just landed on the squad building challenges. In this piece we will focus on the figure of Michael Ballack, the German stronghold of the late 90s and early 2000s. We tell you all the challenges and how to complete them.
Michael Ballack Icon Moments, Stats
Ballack’s Icon Moments version honors his performance on the grass. His shot and pass are the best we can see in FIFA 21. The power of the shot (95), the completion (91) and the long shot (94) is a trident of statistics that increases the danger when a ball falls on his feet at the edge of the area.
Rhythm: 83
Shot: 93
Pass: 90
Dribble: 87
Defense: 82
Physical: 88
FIFA 21 Ballack Moments Icon all goals solution
It can fit into any squad that plays with a pre-hitch to pure forwards. He knows how to spend great: the short has 95 points, while the long is 94. Almost nothing. It is very worth it to get hold of it.
How to complete the Michael Ballack Moments Icon challenges
Michael Ballack Icon Moments will be available in Squad Building Challenges until May 1 at 19:00 CET. We leave you directly with the solutions:
Nata Legend
PT: Thuram
CF: Basila
DFC: Passi
LD: Soubervie
LI: Hernández
DCM: Kerrouche
MD: Ameka Autchanga
IM: Figueroa
CAM: Chambost
DC: Antiste
DC: Silveira
New promise
PT: Adrián Ortolá
CFD: Fontas
CF: Pol García
RHP: Maguinho
LI: Paulinho (silver)
MC: Cristobal
MC: Richardson
MD: Carmona
IM: Gabrielzinho
SD: Junior Santos
DC: Carlinhos
Little Kaiser
PT: Trapp
CB: Boateng
CFD: Witsel
LD: Trippier
LI: Hradecky
DCM: Aránguiz
DCM: Endo (TOTW)
MD: Bellarabi
MI: Kostic
MCO: Sabitzer
DC: Kramaric
Bavarian Engine
PT: Gulacsi
CB: Kampl (TOTW)
DFC: Süle
RHP: Azpilicueta
LI: Even
DCM: Kimmich
MC: Ziyech
MC: Moutinho
ED: Crown
EI: Patrício
DC: Jimenez
Glory of the Blues
PT: Schmeichel (TOTW)
DFC: Ndidi
CB: Alderweireld
RHP: Pereira
LI: Even
DCM: Modric
MC: Kroos
MC: Isco
MD: Azpilicueta
IM: Oyarzabal
DC: Suarez
League Legend
PT: Bürki
CFD: Trapp
CB: Sergio Ramos
RHP: Handanovic
LI: Acuña
DCM: Modric
DCM: Casemiro (TOTW)
MD: Hakimi
MI: Mandanda
DC: Tadic
DC: Benzema
League quality
PT: Oblak
CB: Kroos
CF: Hammered
RHP: Carvajal
LI: Jordi Alba
MC: Kimmich
MC: Fernando
MD: Modric
IM: Bergwijn
DC: Lewandowski
DC: Kane