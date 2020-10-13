FIFA 21, free with any Xbox One bundle

The promotion will be available temporarily and only in some specialized stores and department stores. The ball has already started rolling, with Messi still wearing the same Barça elastic that he wears in FIFA 21, the new installment of the Electronic Arts football simulator.

The version of the game for the present generation and PC went on sale only a few days ago, but if you are thinking of buying an Xbox One you should know that you will receive it for free with any bundle. In a press release sent by Microsoft, the company has announced that this promotion will be available for only a few days, specifically until October 18.

It is the standard edition, which you can get with the purchase of any Xbox One S, Xbox One S All-Digital and Xbox One X pack. To get one of these bundles you need to go to the merchants that have signed this agreement, which are the following:

Mediamarkt

Game

The English Court

Fnac

Amazon

Update to Xbox Series X / S

It should be noted that if you have the game in the current generation of consoles, you can update for free to the new generation version, the only one that includes improvements with respect to titles on PS4, Xbox One and PC. In this way, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 will benefit from their hardware and will show off technical muscle with FIFA 21.

EA Sports is celebrating the premiere of its flagship title, which has already gathered more than 3.6 million players. According to the press release, during their early access through EA Play they managed to get some 2.3 million users to manage the players on the field in the most vibrant games.

“Playing together with friends and family is one of the great assets that makes FIFA so much fun, which is why this year we have added new ways to create teams on the virtual field through VOLTA FOOTBALL and FUT,” said Aaron McHardy, executive producer of the title. “We have also added new features to Career mode, with a new approach where we have received some of the best feedback from our players to build an experience that allows them to manage every moment, and lead their favorite team to soccer glory since the beginning of the season ”.

FIFA 21 went on sale on October 9 on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch



