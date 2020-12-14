FIFA 21: free jersey to recognize effort during the pandemic

The new kit for the Ultimate Team mode has been added taking advantage of the International Day of Universal Health Coverage.

EA Sports has had a gesture with Spanish society. The North American company has announced that it has incorporated a completely new kit for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. And they have done so coinciding with the International Day of Universal Health Coverage. According to the press release, they wanted to pay tribute to the Spanish “for their dedication to stop the advance of COVID-19 during 2020.”

This new kit, which is now available free to all players, has been designed by illustrator Alejandro Parrilla. From Electronic Arts they assure that with their inclusion in the video game, they wish to “thank the contribution of citizens and all the different groups that with their efforts have helped” to combat the spread of the coronavirus. For this reason, the kit has been called Heroes. All players will have the opportunity to join in the tribute. Now, to unlock it, it is necessary to complete a series of mechanics within the game.

This is the new kit

The design symbolizes the sacrifices citizens have made when they stayed home to prevent the spread of COVID-19: “Working on a project for FIFA 21 is already great news, but in this case it has been doubly special. Designing a thank you kit inspired by the heroes of the pandemic has been a great motivation, ”said Alejandro Padilla. “It was important to identify the elements that best represent what we have experienced as a society these months: the applause, our houses and the whole world resounding for the same cause, the heroes, the protagonists, the health workers, and essential workers who have tirelessly faced each other to the most difficult ”.

FIFA 21 originally came out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but versions optimized for the next generation, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5, came out recently. You can read our impressions at this link.



