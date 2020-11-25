FIFA 21 for PC will not have the improvements of PS5

The PC version runs out of next gen news this year. Electronic Arts declares the reasons that led to this decision.

FIFA 21 for PC will not receive the recently announced game improvements on the next generation of consoles that will arrive this December. In conversations with Eurogamer, EA has explained the reason that has led the company to decline an adaptation of that improved experience that we will have on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S on computers.

With the aim of “opening the doors and being more inclusive with all the people who want to play FIFA 21” on a PC, EA has made the decision to keep the minimum requirements of this year’s edition as before; Since if they had updated the title to what they call next level, those minimum requirements would have grown considerably and, consequently, fewer people could access the game, according to Aaron McHardy, from EA.

“When we take a look at which generation [of FIFA] we put on PC, we look at our users and what capabilities they have had with the hardware they currently have.” Based on this information, EA has chosen to keep the one known internally as the fourth generation of FIFA, instead of the fifth, which is that it begins in a few days for the new domestic solutions from Sony and Microsoft.

FIFA 21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X arrives on December 4

From MeriStation we have been able to see a preview of the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of FIFA 21. The presentation, promoted by EA, has allowed us to know everything that awaits us in what the company calls an experience “of another level” in when it comes to soccer simulators.

FIFA 21 goes on sale this December 4 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S for free for those who already have it on PS4 or Xbox One thanks to Double Version, although it must be done before FIFA 22 comes out in 2021 We tell you everything here. A new standard edition of the game, the FIFA 21 Beckham Edition, is one of the great novelties of this end of the year.



