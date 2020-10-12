FIFA 21: five historic teams to return to glory in career mode

FIFA 21 is now a reality and with it the legendary career mode returns. We recommend five historic teams that need to regain lost glory.

FIFA 21 is already a reality and many players have acquired it at its launch to enjoy the best football. Some in FIFA Ultimate Team, some in Volta mode and others, the wonderful minority, in the eternal career mode. If you belong to this last group, MeriStation is your home.

In the newsroom, we all have a coach inside and that is why we celebrate the premiere of FIFA 21 with a selection of recommended teams for career mode. There we include sets of all kinds around which to build a story, but in this article we are going to focus on more specific proposals. During the next few lines we will review five teams that want to regain lost glory, greats that are not so big anymore and that we can rebuild thanks to career mode. Here you have a complete guide with five projects to which to give back the illusion and the hunger for titles.

AC Milan

Milan is a classic in this type of article. A team that marked an era commanded by Sacchi and that reaffirmed its power under the magical baton of Kaká. However, their decline in the last ten years has made many forget that they are the second team with the most cups in Europe, seven, only behind Real Madrid. A historical one like Milan deserves another luck and its technical secretariat works on this, very active in the last market. Young pearls like Tonali, Brahim and Dalot have arrived this summer, none over 21 years old. Together with young talents such as youth squad Daniel Maldini – the son and grandson of two Rossonerian legends – and veterans like Zlatan Ibrahimović, Milan have built an ambitious squad perfect for a career mode. And if you like to shoot free kicks, Hakan Çalhanoğlu sends his regards.

Olympique de Marseille

In 1993 Olympique de Marseille was the fashionable team. Not surprisingly, he was the winner of the Champions League that year against the almighty Milan of Baresi, Maldini and van Basten. It is true that there was something murky in that victory, since justice condemned the Gauls for fixing a league game. It was against Valenciennes, a week before the very final, for their players to arrive at the decisive match rested. The league title was withdrawn from them and they were sentenced with an administrative relegation, but the Champions League continues to shine in their windows. Now it is difficult for something like this to happen; France is dominated by PSG. Marseille have not lifted the league title since 2010 and their most recent success is a French League Cup in 2012. They reached the final of the Europa League a couple of seasons ago, but nothing more. Your mission is to return this team to glory and match milestones such as that Champions League final or the four leagues in a row -five, if not for the penalty- achieved between the late 80s and early 90s.

Valencia CF

There is no superlative that describes how far away the glory days are in the capital of the Turia. If you are of a certain age, surely the time of the early 2000s comes to mind, when Valencia was a regular in the Champions League finals and competed face to face with Barça and Madrid. And if you are a little younger, you will undoubtedly remember Villa, Silva, Mata and many other pearls coinciding in that great team that was not enough to finish third. The fact is that the reality ‘che’ is very different today. A dismantled squad, a tightrope coach and discreet results. The objective of a career mode with the Valencian players is clear: to take advantage of the youth of Kang-In Lee, Soler, Guedes and company to combine it with competitive signings and return the club to the first level.



