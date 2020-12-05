FIFA 21 European Group Stage Squad Now Available

We know the players chosen to participate in the selection of the FIFA 21 European Group Stage Team. Messi and Morata stand out.

FIFA 21 publishes the list of the 18 chosen who participate in the Team of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. The chosen players have been the most outstanding faces of the first phase of the final stretch of the European championship; You can get hold of them during the opening of envelopes for time. Now available on all platforms, including the new generation newcomer.

Among those chosen are names such as Leo Messi, Álvaro Morata, Keylor Navas and Bruno Fernandes, among others. The Argentinian has a 3-point difference against his direct rival, Kevin De Bruyne, with a 95 valuation compared to the Belgian’s 92. In the case of Navas, he is the most valued goalkeeper in the tournament, with an 88 improvement.

From our league we will only find Diego Carlos, the central defender of Sevilla F.C. The Brazilian has increased his valuation to 85, which leaves him as one of the heavyweights of defense in LaLiga teams. On the other hand, 3 players from the Europa League sneak into the team, where Milan side Lucas Hernández shines.

Below you will find the complete roster together with its evaluation.

SD: Leo Messi, 95, F.C Barcelona

MC: De Bruyne, 92, Manchester City

MC: Kimmich, 90, Bayern Munich

CAM: Bruno Fernandes, 90, Manchester United

EI: Sterling, 89, Manchester City

PT: Navas, 88, Paris Saint-Germain

CAM: Gómez, 88, Atalanta

RHP: Alexander-Arnold, 88, Liverpool

ST: Haaland, 88, Borussia Dortmund

ST: Rashford, 87, Manchester United

CT: Acerbi, 85, Lazio

CT: Diego Carlos, 85, Sevilla F.C

ST: Morata, 84, Piemonte Calcio

SD: Diogo Jota, 83, Liverpool

CT: Elvedi, 82, Borussia Mönchengladbach

LI: Lucas Hernández, 85 (Europa League)

RW: Pépé, 84, Arsenal (Europa League)

ST: Yazici, 84, Lille (Europa League)



