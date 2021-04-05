FIFA 21: Eric Bailly FUT Birthday, how to complete stats

We told you how to complete the Eric Bailly FUT Birthday squad challenge and what are the statistics of his new card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 21 continues to celebrate the Ultimate Team anniversary through the FUT Birthday promotion. After reviewing the entire second team (now available), today we will focus on one of the squad building challenges: Eric Bailly.

Eric Bailly FUT Birthday, stats

The Manchester United center-back is known to all for his exceptional physique. The average 87 of him in that group does not correspond so much to his detailed statistics: 89 for strength and aggressiveness, as well as 86 for jumping. His stamina is what lowers his average (83), but he is still among the best defenders.

Rhythm: 82

Shot: 52

Passing: 70

Dribbling: 72

Defense: 87

Physical: 87

On the other hand, it is worth highlighting its capabilities as a team wall. Rating 89 on tackles, 88 on steals and interceptions and 87 on composure. To all this you must add his 82 in advance and 81 in short pass. He is a player who knows how to position himself and works when you give him aggressive instructions. He lacks that pinpoint of acceleration when you put the defense high (79), but at least he behaves well in the race (85).

Eric Bailly FUT Birthday, how to complete your objective

Next we leave you with the solution to the only challenge related to the Bailly FUT Birthday card. You have until next April 11 at 7:00 p.m. to complete it.

Requirements

Minimum 1 Premier League player

Minimum 1 TOTW player

86 minimum team rating

Minimum 50 chemistry on the team

Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution (250,000 coins)

PT: Lopes

CB: Rui Patricio

CFD: Mandanda

RHP: Rafa

LI: Tagliaphic

DCM: They are

DCM: Kudus (TOTW)

CAM: Tadic

CAM: Banega

CAM: De Bruyne

DC: Agüero