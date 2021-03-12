FIFA 21: Edinson Cavani Flashback; All Challenges

Here’s how to complete all of the FIFA 21 Edinson Cavani Flashback Squad Building Challenges on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC. Smell of goal.

FIFA 21 continues to bet on the Flashback card series. Currently we can see template creation challenges related to them, such as Toni Kroos or Joe Hart, both available during the next days of March. The last to arrive is Edinson Cavani, Manchester United’s center forward. We tell you how to complete the three challenges.

Edinson Cavani Flashback in FIFA 21, statistics

The Uruguayan has all the qualities we look for from a nine-finisher in the area. Shooting power of 94, volleys of 92, jump of 93 and 89 in the accuracy of the header. He leaves us somewhat short the far shot of him, of just 82 points. It is clear that Cavani must play close to the rival defense.

Rhythm: 88

Shot: 91

Passing: 78

Dribbling: 85

Defense: 58

Physical: 87

We also have some doubts about the speed of him. 85 acceleration and 90 in the sprint is not among the best data in his position. Maybe for fut champions he is not a player that fits as well as cheaper ones.

How to complete Cavani Flashback challenges in FIFA 21

Here are the solutions to the three challenges. You have until March 18 at 19:00 CET to complete it.

The matador

Requirements

At least one Naples player.

Minimum one TOTW player.

Minimum 83 star value.

Chemistry 75 minimum.

Solution

PT: Sirigu

DFC: Acerbi

CB: Romagnoli

LD: Manolas

LI: Ghoulam

DCM: Jorginho

MC: Nainggolan

MC: Arthur

ED: Diamanti (TOTW)

EI: Deulofeu

DC: Dzeko