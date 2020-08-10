FIFA 21: EA Sports news for the new Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 won a trailer with news from Ultimate Team this Monday (10). EA Sports has just announced that the mode has simplified club management compared to previous editions, new personalization features for teams and stadiums, in addition to having 100 Icons available, legendary players, including names like Ferenc Puskás and Samuel Eto’o.

The game is scheduled for release on October 3 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC. There are also improved versions for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (PS5), as well as an edition with updates for the Nintendo Switch.

In this edition, 11 new idols will be available in Ultimate Team mode. In the past few weeks, EA had already released French striker Eric Cantona, Spanish midfielder Xavi and Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech. Besides them, the game has English defender Ashley Cole, Spanish striker Fernando Torres, German defender Philipp Lahm, Hungarian striker Ferenc Puskás, Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o, German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, Croatian striker Davor Suker and Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic.

There were no Brazilian legends added to FIFA 21, but names like Ronaldo, Garrincha, Sócrates, Pelé, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Kaká, Rivaldo, Carlos Alberto Torres and Roberto Carlos remain in the game.

In this edition of Ultimate Team, players can play modes like Squad Battles and Division RIvals cooperatively with friends and receive rewards together through the FUT Co-op. The teams assembled on Xbox One and PS4 can be transferred free of charge to Xbox Series X and PS5, next generation consoles that arrive later this year.



