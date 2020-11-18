FIFA 21: David Beckham will be the cover of the game

FIFA 21 announced star David Beckham in the game. The English star, who is now the cover of the Standard version, arrives full of perks to the EA Sports game, already available for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, and which arrives on December 4th for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. In addition to joining the cast of Legends of Ultimate Team, the athlete will also have a free card in the mode.

Beckham appears on the cover of the game after 23 years, since he was the star of the English version of FIFA 98 World Cup. The star will be present at Volta, free of charge, as one of the Innovators in the mode.

And the English star will also join the squad of Idols from the UItimate Team. Like the other legends, Beckham will have three types of cards from different stages of his brilliant career. And if that weren’t enough, those who play FIFA 21 from December 15 to January 15, 2021 will receive a special star card for free. The model is not an Idol Card, as it is an unprecedented standard in the mode.

Beckham. Is. BACK 🙏 Play #FIFA21 by January 15, 2021 and get David Beckham in FUT and VOLTA 🔥🔥 Learn more 👉 https://t.co/Q3SaqfUxsz pic.twitter.com/9vmy8Kt7hx — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 18, 2020

Interestingly, in recent years, David Beckham was one of the main stars of PES, a direct ‘rival’ to FIFA Soccer. Even the player is present in eFootball PES 2021, it remains to be seen how long this duplicity will last.



