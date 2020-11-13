FIFA 21: Data miners found Dua Lipa in game

They have gathered information on the new patch, which is available on PC and will soon be released on consoles.

Street football, which is played beyond the big stadiums. This is Volta Fútbol, ​​the mode that was released in FIFA 20 and has returned to FIFA 21. This mode allows us to enjoy more compact matches and with more relaxed rules. The interesting thing is that everything seems to indicate that some celebrities will soon be released in the video game, and most of them are not footballers. Among the new faces will be Lewis Hamilton (F1 driver), Dua Lipa (singer), Joel Embiid (basketball player), Daniel Ricciardo (F1 driver), former footballer David Beckham and more. It is not known if it will be in Volta, although there are precedents.

The release of the FIFA 21 update on PC has prompted dataminers to investigate the ins and outs of the patch. Not surprisingly, they have managed to extract images of the faces of all these celebrities. The youtuber NonoLoko 10 has been in charge of uncovering the captures, while the dataminer Blade Johnson has shared a list with all the names. Needless to say, Faces are not yet enabled in the game, but they are expected to be in the near future.

Other celebrities in FIFA 21

This is not the first time that Volta Fútbol has added celebrities, as boxer Anthony Joshua and DJ Diplo appeared as playable characters. “Challenge big names from worlds in soccer, music, fashion and beyond,” EA said in September. “Bring fresh talent into a team every week.”

FIFA 21 was released for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The next-gen versions for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are not ready for console release. EA has already announced that it will be from December 17 when users can experience the title with improvements. Some players like Mbappé have already shown their new modeling.



