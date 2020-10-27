FIFA 21 coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in December

EA Sports announces that the free update for One and PS4 users can be done that day. Electronic Arts has set a release date for FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 on the new generation of consoles.

The company will launch the Next Gen version on December 4, offering, they say in a press release, a “more authentic and immersive experience of sport.” In addition, they also announce that there will be improvements in loading times, more fluid and real player movements and a setting of the stadiums and better performance in the details and lighting of the players. Among the novelties of the game, Playstation 5 will have new haptic capabilities to the touch of the new DualSense controls that the console has.

Beyond this, EA has also confirmed that those who want to play the two sports games on PS4 and Xbox One should know that if they have acquired or are going to acquire it, they will receive the new generation versions for free in December, an option redeemable until the day FIFA 22 and Madden 22 are released (confirmed we will have new deliveries to no one’s surprise!). Additionally, the progress of content such as Ultimate Team and Volta in FIFA 21 can be carried over to the new platform.

For their part, those who buy the video game in physical format should contact EA at help.ea.com to obtain an update code for discless consoles, so it will not be as simple as putting the game on the console and be updated automatically.



