FIFA 21 censors the celebrations of and Dele Alli

The EA Sports game will not have two celebrations, Shus and A-OK, as they are considered toxic behaviors that lead to pikes and fights.

It was on October 13, 1999. The Camp Nou, seventh round of the league. Van Gaal’s Barça and Toshack’s Madrid saw each other’s faces in a key duel for the meringues, who arrived at that Classic with six points behind and the first covers of “Goodbye to the league” already on the rotaries. The rest is history. A vibrant match and a two-way tie that would be recorded in everyone’s memory by the mythical photo of Raúl commanding the Camp Nou to shut up after achieving a tie in the 85th minute. That celebration, which has been called “Shus” in recent installments of FIFA, it is one of those that Electronic Arts has decided to eliminate in FIFA 21 because it is considered “toxic behavior” that can cause pikes and fights online.

The second is the “A-OK”, the famous celebration of Delle Alli, the very young and promising Tottenham player, who a couple of summers ago went viral thanks to the “Dele Ali Challenge”, which showed that it was not so easy to imitate how people thought. Although it may appear to show off marksmanship and mimic a sniper’s peephole, its meaning runs much deeper. There, with Nigerian roots, he remembers when using that gesture one of the most used punishments in the African country to repress the people, and that consists of the removal of eyes. A claim that will not appear in FIFA 21 either to avoid controversy.

“The community had told us that there are some toxic behaviors in the game that we wanted to be sure to eliminate,” they declared from EA a few weeks ago in relation to the subject. “That’s why we have removed some celebrations that people thought it was better not to have in the game. Our intention is that you play as long as possible instead of doing those kinds of things that may not be necessary.” The truth is that if you go to YouTube and search for “Toxic celebrations” you will find dozens of videos “to annoy the opponent and make him quit.” In them, the longest and most provocative celebrations are reviewed, among which are always the Shus and the A-OK.



