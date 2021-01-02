FIFA 21: Bruno Fernandes, Oyarzábal and Joao Felix

Headliners cards will improve their rating one point more than the IF version based on the player’s performances in actual competitions.

After the arrival of some special cards such as Freeze or RTTF, the end of the year in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team brings us Headliners cards, with dynamic valuation. These are already available in packs along with those of the Team of the Week, in which there are already players like Casemiro, Lautaro or Rashford.

As for the Headliners cards, these versions will improve according to the player’s performance in real life, although they will have one point more on average than the IF version. The players available in this first batch of Headliners are the following:

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United (91)

Fabinho, Liverpool (88)

Ben Yedder, Monaco (87)

Zaha, Crystal Palace (87)

Oyarzábal, Real Sociedad (87)

Joao Felix, Atlético de Madrid (86)

Bamba, Lille (86)

Mkhitaryan, Rome (86)

Hradecky, Bayer Leverkusen (86)

Hinteregger, Eintracht Frankfurt (85)

Amavi, Olympique de Marseille (84)



