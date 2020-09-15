FIFA 21 Beta, impressions. Gameplay and career mode

We tested a preview version of the game from EA Sports, which comes with new gameplay and modes. FIFA 21 is coming.

One of the best-selling games every year in Spain is preparing to land in October for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. After announcing its best players, it now comes with several new features that we have been able to test in recent days with access to a beta of the A game that allowed us to enjoy career mode and games in kick-off mode, the friendlies of a lifetime. The result? You have it in a reflection with gameplay captured by us in the video that leads this article, where we focus on the most important playable news and changes in career mode. Hit play if you want to know all the details, some of which we will detail below.

Creative unchecks and new agile dribbles

In our games we have noticed two equally relevant elements. On the one hand, that the title is continuous with respect to its predecessor, FIFA 20, and that is noticeable in many of the game mechanics and situations. It is true that we have been able to more dynamic situations due to new animations and changes in the collision system, as well as goalkeepers with a greater number of saves. But the development of walls, passes into space or the importance of the speed of the extremes remains intact, as is the use of L2 in defense to mark and follow the forwards with greater precision as key elements. But the changes are not minor.

The main and biggest change we see is that of creative unchecks. Three new types of unchecks: the first, indicate an uncheck and then, with R, the direction so that it is not always upwards. The second, give a pass and indicate where the pass issuer’s career is going to generate new spaces. The third, press L and R so that the player marked with a diamond gives a pass and we can move him where we want while the CPU controls who has the ball.

Of the three mechanics, the first is the one that least convinces us, due to some trajectories that do not always respond to what we set, while both the second and the third have allowed us to generate new offensive plays. Unchecks that hold the offside, others that open much more to find the best space, others that pass behind to surprise, players that uncheck inwards to leave a free way to the wings … New situations are generated very powerful and that we detail in the video.

The other great novelty is the agile dribbling by holding down R2 (or R1, which is not the sprint), and allows you to move the ball from one side to the other to get out quickly. Something that has given us great results in the face of the CPU, which remains to be seen how it works with humans but that a priori seems to us to benefit a lot from 1 against 1. To hold the ball and to dribble, in both cases the mechanics have surprised us. We will see how it integrates when the months go by.



