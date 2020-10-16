FIFA 21: best young central defenders for Ultimate Team

Meet the best FIFA 21 U-22 center-backs for Career and Ultimate Team modes. Players with immediate performance and future potential.

FIFA 21 is already with us. After a far-from-ideal start to the season, the EA Sports simulator prepares its tools to reach the next generation of consoles. While it happens, we can find in the market the version for the current platforms. You can know everything about its editions here.

In our guide there has been no lack of space on the youngest side of the soccer carousel. From simply the best, to the U-22 midfielders with the highest overall rating. In this piece we will delve back into the most important centrals of the same age range in their database.

Matthijs de Ligt – 85 rating

De Ligt was a participant in that Ajax that dazzled half of Europe. While his friend De Jong ended up at Camp Barça, the center-back set course for Turin. Juventus of Turin (called Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 21) has in its possession the best young wall of today. Not only for physicality (84), but for defensive mentality (85).

Rhythm: 72

Shot: 59

Pass: 66

Dribble: 69

Defense: 85

Physical: 84

Éder Militao – 80 rating

The Brazilian does not have all the minutes he would like. Zidane prioritizes the veteran of the Ramos-Varane duo over their qualities. Being a rotation player, for the future, does not prevent FIFA 21 from having great statistics. He is a regular central in statistics, very complete. 81 defense and 81 physical are his main credentials, although he does not forget to be fast: 78 pace.

Rhythm: 78

Shot: 50

Pass: 66

Dribble: 71

Defense: 81

Physical: 81

Jules Koundé – 79 rating

The Frenchman rejected the money from Manchester City. He feels that in Seville he can make him grow as a central reference. At 21 he has a defense of 81, accompanied by rhythm 77. He knows how to move, he is agile and defends well from above. Age will allow him to improve physically (73), his main weakness at the moment.

Rhythm: 77

Shot: 34

Pass: 57

Dribble: 70

Defense: 81

Physical: 73

Top 10 young center-backs: full list

Matthijs de Ligt | 85 rating

Éder Militao | 80 rating

Jules Koundé | 79 rating

Dan-Axel Zagadou | 79 rating

Dayot Upamecano | 79 rating

Edmond Tapsoba | 78 rating

Ibrahima Konaté | 78 rating

Gabriel | 78 rating

Antonio Chiamuloira | 78 rating

Ozan Kabak | 77 valuation



