FIFA 21 Beckham Edition: FUT YOUR ICON

Electronic Arts and the English star reach an agreement to have it once again featured in a FIFA video game no less than 23 years later.

EA Sports has announced that David Beckham is back as the big star of the FIFA saga and will do so as the cover of the Standard Edition and ICON of FUT and VOLTA. It will not be until December 4 – the release date of FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S – when David Beckham joins the FUT 21 ICONS squad. Thus, FIFA 21 Standard Edition is renamed FIFA 21 Beckham Edition .

We currently have no ratings, but we can put a reminder on our calendar: Your Ultimate Team stats will be released on November 27. After several years as Konami’s ambassador to Pro Evolution Soccer, the English footballer is once again one of the cover images of FIFA after 23 years.

All those who play FIFA 21 before January 15, 2021 and from December 15, will receive a unique, non-transferable David Beckham item totally free, which can be added to our FUT squad as an ICON, and thus celebrate the legendary English footballer in his version of the 03/04 season, when he made his LaLiga debut with Real Madrid.

FIFA 21, available on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S December 4

The difference between PS4 and Xbox One generation FIFA 21 versus the scratch version for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S is overwhelming. In this news you can see a comparative image between Kylian Mbappé of previous and new generation. The changes are obvious.

FIFA 21 will go on sale this December 4 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S completely free for those who have it on PS4 or Xbox One through Double Version; Although it is necessary to do it before FIFA 22 comes out at the end of 2021. We explain everything here. On the other hand, if we get the title on PS5 and Xbox Series X we can transfer most of your data and progress from PS4 or Xbox One. In the following article we will tell you all the progress that we can transfer.



