FIFA 21 arrives in early December for PS5

This Tuesday, the 27th, Eletronic Arts confirmed that FIFA 21 will arrive on new generation consoles on December 4, 2020. For PS4 and Xbox One players, the game will have a free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, which can be done through EA’s “Dual Entitlement” program. Check out the following publication:

According to Eletronic Arts, the free update for the new consoles can be carried out through digital or physical media without additional costs. However, according to an answer in the game’s official FAQ, only the progress of FIFA Ultimate Team and Volta Football can be transferred to PS5 and Xbox Series S / X, with offline modes, Online Division matches and progress at Pro Clubs being restricted to the platform they are being played on.

As for the progress made in an account linked to the game, it can only be maintained if the title is played on the same line of consoles, and it is not possible to redeem the save in any way if the player leaves the PS4 for the Series X / S or the Xbox One for PS5, whether for any online or offline modes.



