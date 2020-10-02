FIFA 21 App: how to download for free on iOS and Android

The FIFA Ultimate Team application allows users to manage various aspects of the game remotely. We tell you how to get it.

On the verge of the launch of a new video game in the EA Sports saga, the FIFA 21 Companion App is now available. As planned, this software for Android and iOS mobile devices (tablets and phones) was released on September 30, only a few days before the early trial of the title comes out for subscribers of EA Access and Origin Access (now known as EA Play). Through this application, players have the opportunity to manage various aspects of FIFA Ultimate Team, one of the most popular forms of the Electronic Arts soccer simulator.

How to download on iOS and Android

To download the application you do not need to pay a single euro. If you have an Android terminal, go to Google Play and search for the application in the search engine. All you have to do is click the download button and you can install it. The same process as if you do it on an iPhone or an iPad, only in this case you must access the App Store. In any case, we make it easier for you and we leave you the links directly for you to download it:

Using the app, players can manage transfers and modify tactics. They can also open envelopes or prepare the next match properly, as well as claim rewards, etc.

FIFA 21 will go on sale next October 9 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. When PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are released there will also be a version specifically designed for these new machines. In fact, it will be the only truly next gen. Everyone who buys the title in the previous generation will be able to update for free.



