FIFA 21 announced its 95 stadium: list of pitches

EA Sports announces all the officially licensed stadiums that we will find in FIFA 21, including those of LaLiga Santander and the new fields.
The wait is over: EA Sports has revealed the complete list of stadiums available in FIFA 21. The Electronic Arts football video game, traditionally characterized by having hundreds of official licenses in each installment, will not be left behind on this occasion and will include a total of 95 real football fields, licensed, with all the details that can resemble its real location.
5 new stadiums confirmed for FIFA 21
“In FIFA 21, we are excited to include five new stadiums to play with, with a sixth on the way,” they begin by saying. Given that this year the dates are being more complex to meet – given the COVID-19 crisis – for the first time they will not be able to recreate the Elland Road (Leeds, United Kingdom) launch, but they will soon have it ready.
In FIFA 21 we will have the Park of the Princes, San Siro, Anfield, Santiago Bernabéu … stadiums that have been participants in the greatest past and contemporary football glory, where some of the best matches in the history of this sport have been seen. In addition, a total of 20 real locations will also be included for VOLTA FOOTBALL, the street game, which brings with it five new locations in FIFA 21: Sydney, Paris, Dubai, Sao Paulo and Milan.
FIFA 21 will go on sale in physical and digital format for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 9; on October 6 if we make a reservation for any of the available editions. In new generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X, it will be released at the end of the year with a free update if we buy the current generation version. You can check all the news of the game in our news block and our impressions after playing an almost final version of the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Anfield
Bramall lane
Craven Cottage
Emirates Stadium
Etihad Stadium
Goodison park
King Power Stadium
London stadium
Molineux Stadium
Old trafford
Selhurst Park
St. James’ Park
St. Mary’s Stadium
Stamford Bridge
The Amex Stadium
The hawthorns
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Turf Moor
Villa Park
ENGLISH LEAGUE
Cardiff City Stadium
Carrow Road
Fratton Park
KCOM Stadium
Kirklees Stadium
Kiyan Prince Foundation
Liberty Stadium
Riverside Stadium
Stadium of Light
Stoke City FC Stadium
Vicarage Road
Vitality Stadium
LIGUE 1 UBER EATS
Groupama Stadium
Orange Vélodrome
Parc des Princes
SERIES A TIM
San siro
REST OF THE WORLD
Donbass Arena
Otkritie Arena
EREDIVISIE
Johan Cruijff Arena
MLS
BC Place
CenturyLink Field
Dignity Health Sports Park
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Providence Park
Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)
BBVA MX LEAGUE
Aztec stadium
MBS PRO LEAGUE
King Abdullah Sports City
King Fahd Stadium
MEIJI YASUDA J1
Panasonic Stadium Suita
INTERNATIONAL
Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı
Wembley Stadium
BUNDESLIGA
BayArena
BORUSSIA-PARK
Deutsche Bank Park
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Olympiastadion
Opel Arena
PreZero Arena
Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
RheinEnergieStadion
Signal Iduna Park
Stadion An der Alten Försterei
VELTINS-Arena
Volkswagen Arena
wohninvest Weserstadion
WWK Arena
BUNDESLIGA 2
Benteler-Arena
Düsseldorf-Arena
HDI-Arena
Max-Morlock-Stadion
Volksparkstadion
LALIGA SANTANDER
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
The Alcoraz
ABANCA-Balaídos Stadium
Benito Villamarín Stadium
Ciutat de València Stadium
Ceramic Stadium
Mendizorroza Stadium
José Zorrilla Stadium
Mestalla Stadium
New Los Cármenes Stadium
San Mamés Stadium
Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Municipal of Ipurua
Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
Reale Arena
Metropolitan Wanda
LALIGA SMARTBANK
Gran Canaria Stadium
Montilivi Stadium
Vallecas Stadium
La Rosaleda Stadium
Municipal of Butarque
RCDE Stadium
Visit Mallorca Estadi
PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Libertadores de América (PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One only)
Presidente Perón Stadium (PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One only)
GENERIC
Al Jayeed Stadium
Aloha park
Centennial Arena
Arena D’Oro
Court Lane
Crown lane
Eastpoint Arena
The greatest
The Liberator
Stadium of the Arts
El Medio Stadium
Presidente G. Lopes Stadium
Euro park
FeWC Stadium
Forest Park Stadium
FUT Stadium
Ivy lane
Molton Road
Or Dromo
Sanderson Park
Municipal Stade
Stadio Classico
Stadion 23. Maj
Stadion Europe
Stadion Hanguk
Stadion Neder
Stadion Olympik
Town park
Union Park Stadium
Waldstadion
VOLTA FOOTBALL (PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One only)
Amsterdam Underpass
Barcelona
Berlin
Buenos Aires
Cape Town
Dubai
Lakes
London
Mexico City
Miami
Milan
New York
Paris
Paris streets
Parking Lot
Rio de Janeiro
Rome
São Paulo
Sydney
Tokyo
Venice beach
VOLTA Stadium
Warehouse