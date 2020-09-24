FIFA 21 announced its 95 stadium: list of pitches

EA Sports announces all the officially licensed stadiums that we will find in FIFA 21, including those of LaLiga Santander and the new fields.

The wait is over: EA Sports has revealed the complete list of stadiums available in FIFA 21. The Electronic Arts football video game, traditionally characterized by having hundreds of official licenses in each installment, will not be left behind on this occasion and will include a total of 95 real football fields, licensed, with all the details that can resemble its real location.

5 new stadiums confirmed for FIFA 21

“In FIFA 21, we are excited to include five new stadiums to play with, with a sixth on the way,” they begin by saying. Given that this year the dates are being more complex to meet – given the COVID-19 crisis – for the first time they will not be able to recreate the Elland Road (Leeds, United Kingdom) launch, but they will soon have it ready.

In FIFA 21 we will have the Park of the Princes, San Siro, Anfield, Santiago Bernabéu … stadiums that have been participants in the greatest past and contemporary football glory, where some of the best matches in the history of this sport have been seen. In addition, a total of 20 real locations will also be included for VOLTA FOOTBALL, the street game, which brings with it five new locations in FIFA 21: Sydney, Paris, Dubai, Sao Paulo and Milan.

FIFA 21 will go on sale in physical and digital format for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 9; on October 6 if we make a reservation for any of the available editions. In new generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X, it will be released at the end of the year with a free update if we buy the current generation version. You can check all the news of the game in our news block and our impressions after playing an almost final version of the title.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Anfield

Bramall lane

Craven Cottage

Emirates Stadium

Etihad Stadium

Goodison park

King Power Stadium

London stadium

Molineux Stadium

Old trafford

Selhurst Park

St. James’ Park

St. Mary’s Stadium

Stamford Bridge

The Amex Stadium

The hawthorns

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Turf Moor

Villa Park

ENGLISH LEAGUE

Cardiff City Stadium

Carrow Road

Fratton Park

KCOM Stadium

Kirklees Stadium

Kiyan Prince Foundation

Liberty Stadium

Riverside Stadium

Stadium of Light

Stoke City FC Stadium

Vicarage Road

Vitality Stadium

LIGUE 1 UBER EATS

Groupama Stadium

Orange Vélodrome

Parc des Princes

SERIES A TIM

San siro

REST OF THE WORLD

Donbass Arena

Otkritie Arena

EREDIVISIE

Johan Cruijff Arena

MLS

BC Place

CenturyLink Field

Dignity Health Sports Park

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Providence Park

Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)

BBVA MX LEAGUE

Aztec stadium

MBS PRO LEAGUE

King Abdullah Sports City

King Fahd Stadium

MEIJI YASUDA J1

Panasonic Stadium Suita

INTERNATIONAL

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı

Wembley Stadium

BUNDESLIGA

BayArena

BORUSSIA-PARK

Deutsche Bank Park

Mercedes-Benz Arena

Olympiastadion

Opel Arena

PreZero Arena

Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion

Signal Iduna Park

Stadion An der Alten Försterei

VELTINS-Arena

Volkswagen Arena

wohninvest Weserstadion

WWK Arena

BUNDESLIGA 2

Benteler-Arena

Düsseldorf-Arena

HDI-Arena

Max-Morlock-Stadion

Volksparkstadion

LALIGA SANTANDER

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

The Alcoraz

ABANCA-Balaídos Stadium

Benito Villamarín Stadium

Ciutat de València Stadium

Ceramic Stadium

Mendizorroza Stadium

José Zorrilla Stadium

Mestalla Stadium

New Los Cármenes Stadium

San Mamés Stadium

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Municipal of Ipurua

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Reale Arena

Metropolitan Wanda

LALIGA SMARTBANK

Gran Canaria Stadium

Montilivi Stadium

Vallecas Stadium

La Rosaleda Stadium

Municipal of Butarque

RCDE Stadium

Visit Mallorca Estadi

PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Libertadores de América (PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One only)

Presidente Perón Stadium (PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One only)

GENERIC

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha park

Centennial Arena

Arena D’Oro

Court Lane

Crown lane

Eastpoint Arena

The greatest

The Liberator

Stadium of the Arts

El Medio Stadium

Presidente G. Lopes Stadium

Euro park

FeWC Stadium

Forest Park Stadium

FUT Stadium

Ivy lane

Molton Road

Or Dromo

Sanderson Park

Municipal Stade

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europe

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion

VOLTA FOOTBALL (PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One only)

Amsterdam Underpass

Barcelona

Berlin

Buenos Aires

Cape Town

Dubai

Lakes

London

Mexico City

Miami

Milan

New York

Paris

Paris streets

Parking Lot

Rio de Janeiro

Rome

São Paulo

Sydney

Tokyo

Venice beach

VOLTA Stadium

Warehouse



