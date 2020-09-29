FIFA 21: Anitta gets her own uniform inside the game

Yesterday (28), EA SPORTS FIFA announced through its Twitter account a special uniform in honor of the singer Anitta that will be available in the Ultimate Team mode of FIFA 21. Check out the following publication:

In addition, a song by the singer will be part of the game’s soundtrack, which will feature 108 songs by artists from 23 different countries.

FIFA 21 will be released on October 9 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, receiving versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X in the future.



