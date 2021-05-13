FIFA 21 And Ultimate Team Numbers: Millions Of Players

FIFA 21: Electronic Arts Celebrates a Successful Fiscal Year; one of them, FIFA, the most popular football video game saga. Annual balance of the series. Electronic Arts has closed a fiscal year marked by success. The North American company, led by Andrew Wilson, presented on Wednesday the financial results corresponding to the 2020/21 financial year, which has concluded with revenues of $ 6.19 billion; a growth of 15% year-on-year, 600 million more than initially forecast. Part of the blame for that performance lies with FIFA 21, the license led by EA Sports, whose growth in 2020 has been superlative.

FIFA 21 has 25 million players; Ultimate Team grows 16%

If on the one hand we count that Apex Legends has billed more than 1 billion dollars since its launch in 2019 and has a base of more than 100 million registered users, the annual delivery of FIFA this past season has managed to convince more than 25 million players totaling all console versions (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS5, PC, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch.

Last February we learned that the FIFA saga had reached 325 million players adding all the iterations.

For its part, the star mode of the title, FIFA Ultimate Team, firmly consolidates its strategy, supported by a business model where users buy a kind of sticker packs with random players that they can use on their teams temporarily, in a limited way . The higher the rarity, the lower the probability of appearance. In 2020, FUT had a growth of 16% year-on-year; but the surprising thing comes from the games played, and that is that 180% more games were played.

The reason for this exponential shot is difficult to calculate. However, one of the reasons is presumably the home confinement stage. The more time at home, the more time spent on electronic entertainment. FIFA was one of the great protagonists of the pandemic, judging by sales and other market statistics.

In the financial document, in case there was any doubt, the Electronic Arts team confirms the launch of a new installment of its successful sports sagas; Madden, NFL and FIFA are included. It is expected that FIFA 22 (if it ends up calling it that) will present itself in style in the next few dates for a premiere between the months of September and October, as is usually the case. We will leave doubts in the EA Play Live 2021.