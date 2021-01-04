Fifa 21 and Animal Crossing break all records in the UK!

For a few days now, Fifa 21 but also Animal Crossing have been at the top of sales in the United Kingdom. Fans seem to love them!

Since the health crisis, many video games have seen their sales explode all over the world. This is also the case for Fifa 21 but also Animal Crossing. The latter are breaking all records in the United Kingdom.

This year Fifa 21 and Animal Crossing broke records in the UK. Indeed, these games had the biggest sales. During Christmas, sales for Animal Crossing: New Horizons soared 7%.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also the 2nd best-selling game of all Animal Crossing in the United Kingdom, in 2021. On the other hand, Fifa 21 has surpassed the game. best-selling of the year.

It must be said that video games have many advantages. First, it is available on all platforms. In contrast, the rest of the games have seen a huge drop in the country, much to everyone’s surprise.

TOP SELLING FIFA 21 AND ANIMAL CROSSING

Game sales fell 40% the week after Christmas. Something normal and happening every year. On the other hand, there is a large decrease for games with high potentials. Fifa 21 remains in the ranking despite everything.

This is particularly the case with Cyberpunk 2077. While it is in its 4th week of sales, it is not even in the Top 10 according to the Marseille News site. On the bestseller podium, few other video games have been found.

Like for example: Mario Kart 8: Deluxe. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Just Dance 2021. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Minecraft (on Nintendo Switch). Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Grand Theft Auto 5.

One thing is certain, Animal Crossing and Fifa 21 really raise this ranking. It remains to be seen whether these games will continue to woo fans. Case to follow!



