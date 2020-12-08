FIFA 21, analysis of PS5 and Xbox Series

The EA Sports game comes to the new consoles with a major facelift, but the same errors at the playable level.

FIFA 21 is already among us in Next Gen format. On December 4, the next generation version for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X | S was activated, not with few problems. It also arrived with everything that we had been promised in the pre-departure impressions: a real facelift with obvious visual improvements that are appreciated in a long-stagnant saga in the technical section. But it comes, also and as we feared, with a gameplay that follows step by step the virtues and defects of the version that we already knew on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. For FIFA 21, the premiere of the new generation of consoles is like for Madrid or Barça the summer Champions and those games in Los Angeles at six in the morning in Spain. There were little things and there was something new, but you could tell that it was still preseason.

If we focus on what comes at first sight, the game surprises. The initial introduction, narrated by a girl who accompanies the players as they enter Anfield with Alexander-Arnold, allows us to see all the details that were not present in the previous version. Surely the facial recreation of the Liverpool and PSG players is the first thing that attracts attention, but not the only thing. So does the new technology that allows you to recreate hair in a much more realistic way (Alisson, in this sense, is spectacular because of her beard and “live” hair), but it is other things that really end up catching on.

The design of the shirt, its naturalness and the amount of details in colors, folds and movement is noteworthy. All this is also benefited by the lighting, much better than what has been seen so far and much more television. Because FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series is a game that visually resembles what we see on TV much more than what we had until now. And that is also noticeable when the initial whistle sounds.

It must be said that the backward compatible version of PS4 and Xbox One on the new consoles was already winning both in image and fluidity, go ahead. But the jump is now remarkable. The grass is simply spectacular, with a realistic color that is neither dull nor excessively bright as it happened in which fields. Now it is seen in relief, with a convincing green and also, when it is worn down it is noticeable without being something exaggerated or implausible. It also accompanies the atmosphere of the stadium, which reminds us when football was football and life was life, with the stands full of fans without repeating themselves, with different patterns and the feeling that there is more variety, as there are also more personnel surrounding the field and many more details offering better overall packaging. FIFA 21 looks great as a starting point, no question about that.



